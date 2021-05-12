Gas Prices Jump to Highest Level Since 2014

The average price of a gallon of gasoline rose above three dollars on Wednesday, according to data from AAA.

This is the first time since November of 2014 that the national average has exceeded $2.99, AAA said.

Although the run-up in national prices is being attributed to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which brings fuel to the East Coast, prices are highest on the West Coast.

In California, the average gallon costs $4.112, according to AAA. In Oregon, prices average $3.357. In Washington, $3.522.

On the East Coast, prices are highest in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New Jersey, topping three dollars in all four states.