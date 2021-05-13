Gas Crisis Rages on Despite Pipeline Reopening

John Carney

The reopening of the Colonial Pipeline has not put an end to the severe gas shortage affecting the South East. In many states, significantly more gas stations are reportedly out of gas than the day before.

Here’s the latest data on the percent of gas stations without fuel from GasBuddy.com.

Georgia– 49%

Alabama – 9%

Tennessee – 33%

South Carolina – 52%

North Carolina – 68%

Florida – 30%

Virginia – 51%

Maryland – 36%

Missouri – 7%

West Virginia – 7%

Kentucky – 3%

Washington, DC – 73%

New Jersey – 1%

Delaware – 5%

 

