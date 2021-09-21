Construction of Single-Family Houses Fell Again in August

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 20: U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn after returning to the White House September 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden returned to Washington after spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images
John Carney

Homebuilders in the U.S. broke ground on new projects at a faster than expected pace in August—although construction of single-family homes slowed for the second consecutive month.

Many of the housing officials in the Biden administration regard single-family housing as detrimental to the climate and racial equity. They are developing plans to make it relatively more costly to maintain single-family zoning and construction new single-family homes compared with apartments and attached homes.

Homebuilders started construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million in August, a 3.9 percent increase from the previous month, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday. Economists had forecast a one percent gain from the preliminary July figure.

Both June and July’s figures were revised higher. Compared with a year ago, housing starts were up 17.4 percent.

The growth in August came in the multifamily segment. Projects with five or more units jumped 21.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 530,000. The building of apartments and condos has been rising but has lagged behind single-family homes as s demand shifted away from city centers scourged by rising murders, closed shopping districts, anti-police rioting, and a rise in urban blight.  The August pace, however, is the fastest since January 2020, which was the fastest pace since the mid-1980s.

Compared with August 2020, multifamily starts are up 60 percent.

The pace of single-family construction fell to an annual rate of 1.076 million from 1.107 million, a 2.8 percent decline. Building single-family homes exploded higher in the fall of 2020 but peaked in December of that year. It has since then been choppy month to month but at a higher level than prepandemic. Compared with August 2020, when the pandemic shift to suburbs was underway, single-family projects are up 5.2 percent.

Permitting, which is a forward-looking indicator of expected demand for housing, jumped six percent from July, also driven by a rise in apartments and condos.

As a share of total construction, single-family is now back to recent but prepandemic levels.

Here’s a very long-term chart of the market share of single-family house building.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.