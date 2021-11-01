Shaquille O’Neal believes people should work hard to earn money, and that also goes for his six children.

During an interview on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the Basketball Hall of Famer explained his children do not get a free pass simply because their father is rich and famous, the New York Post reported on Friday.

“My kids are older now. They’re kinda upset with me. Not really upset, but they don’t understand,” O’Neal said, adding, “I tell them all the time. We ain’t rich. I’m rich.”

Shaq to his kids: “We ain’t rich, I’m rich.” Teaching them work ethic. 💪 pic.twitter.com/RbCNgkL5BV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 27, 2021

O’Neal reportedly has a net worth of $400 million, and although his playing days have ended, he works as an analyst for TNT’s Inside the NBA and has a reported 50 endorsement deals that include Reebok and Pepsi. In addition, he has several dining ventures such as Papa John’s, Big Chicken, and Shaquille’s.

The NBA champion also described the standards his children must uphold if they want to take part in his wealth.

“You gotta have bachelor’s or master’s [degrees], and then if you want me to invest in one of your companies, you’re going to have to present it, boom boom boom, bring it to me,” he commented. “I’ll let you know, I’m not giving you nothing.”

Even though O’Neal has sensed an entrepreneurial spirit in his children, he hopes they will figure things out on their own.

“There’s one rule: education. I don’t care if you play basketball. I don’t care about none of that,” he stated. “Listen, I got six kids. I would like a doctor, somebody to own a hedge fund, a pharmacist, a lawyer, someone that owns multiple businesses, someone to take over my business. But I tell them I’m not going to hand it to you. You gotta earn it.”

In September, O’Neal said he did not want to be called a “celebrity” and referred to them as “crazy” people.

During an interview with the Post, the former Lakers champion center said he wanted to be known for his acts of kindness rather than being famous.

“These celebrities are going freaking crazy, and I don’t want to be one. I denounce my celebrity-ness today. I’m done with it,” he stated.