A CBS/YouGov poll published November 21 shows Americans are feeling the effects of President Joe Biden’s struggling economy.

The poll registered Biden’s overall job approval rating at 44 percent, as the majority of respondents disapprove of Biden’s performance at 56 percent. Eighty percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s handling of the presidency, while just five percent of Republicans approve. Of independents, 39 percent approve of the president’s performance, and 61 percent disapprove.

The survey reveals that 39 percent of respondents approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, while 61 percent of participants disapprove. Seventy-three percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, while just six percent of Republicans approve. In terms of independents, 32 percent approve of the president’s job on the economy, and 68 percent disapprove.

Four percent of respondents classified “the condition of the national economy today” as “very good.” Twenty-six percent rated the condition of the national economy as “fairly good,” while 33 percent stated it was “fairly bad.” Thirty-one percent labeled it “very bad,” and six percent were “not sure.”

In looking at Biden’s handling of inflation, 33 percent of total respondents approve, and 67 percent disapprove. Moreover, of Democrats, 62 percent of participants approve of the president’s approach to inflation, while 38 percent disapprove. Conversely, five percent of Republicans approve of Biden’s handling of inflation, and 95 percent disapprove. A whopping 72 percent of independents reported disapproval of Biden’s handling of inflation.

CBS News Poll: Rising prices take toll on Americans' wallets — and Biden's numbers The president is also facing criticism on his handling of immigration Read it here: https://t.co/EsmGqIO8Uq — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) November 21, 2021

The poll also surveyed participants on how they “feel things in America are going.” Only 30 percent categorized things as going well, with four percent responding things are going “very well” and 26 percent reporting things are going “somewhat well.” Seventy percent of respondents stated things were going badly. Of those, thirty-seven percent said things were going “somewhat badly” and 33 percent stated things are going “very badly.”

Eighty-two percent of those surveyed report that items they usually buy while shopping are “costing more than they did not long ago,” and 64 percent stated that items they typically purchase are “often not in stock.” Fifty-five percent expressed items they usually order are “taking longer to be delivered to” them.

Americans also seem to be cutting back on spending, according to the poll. Seventy-five percent of respondents said they “Order or go out to eat less often,” and 78 percent stated they have “Cut back on holiday gift shopping. Seventy-one percent reported they “Scale back on holiday parties and celebrations.” Eighty percent indicated they now “Delay purchasing a big-ticket item,” and 79 percent shared that they “take fewer trips.”

The CBS/YouGov poll was conducted between November 15-19 and sampled 2,058 U.S. adult residents. The margin for error is plus or minus three percentage points.