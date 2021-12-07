Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes in FOXBusiness that outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has delivered a coup de grâce to the city’s small businesses by issuing a mandate that all private sector employees in the city receive the vaccination against coronavirus before year’s end:

New York City’s lame-duck Mayor Bill de Blasio has one final quack before leaving office at year-end. Monday, he announced a new requirement that the city’s 3.6 million private-sector employees be vaccinated by December 27, just a few days before he leaves office. The mandate will affect about 184,000 private-sector businesses, including small employers of any size.

This rule comes at the worst possible time for these small business owners, including local Job Creators Network members. They are already contending with New York City’s skyrocketing crime, delayed public services, sky-high rents, and burdensome taxes and regulations. If de Blasio actually wanted to do some good during his last days in office, he’d try to address some of these barriers holding small businesses and the Big Apple’s economy back.

Instead, de Blasio is further burdening these entrepreneurs by deputizing them to act as the city’s vaccine police. They will be forced to spend their valuable time tracking their employees’ vaccination status and ensuring immunizations before the deadline. Despite what Democrats like de Blasio seem to think, small business owners are not state agents and shouldn’t be required to carry out government medical regulations.

