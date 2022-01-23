VIDEO: Toddler Buys over $1,700 Worth of Items from Walmart Site

Ayaansh Kumar of New Jersey is just 22-months-old but he already knows how to use a cellphone to buy merchandise.

While using his mother’s phone, the child was having fun clicking on things and ordering over $1,700 worth of furniture that was in an online cart she set up with her Walmart account, Fox News reported Saturday.

He apparently located the store’s cart icon, and it was not long before packages started arriving at the family home located in Middlesex County. The family has since run out of room for the boxes, the parents told the outlet during an interview. Pramod Kumar, who is the father of three children, said, “This came as a surprise to us, as we never thought that he would place that many orders. We have been getting packages all week now and are running out of space in our home. Today we got two more big packages.” One tiny tot sure knows how to shop. Posted by Fox News on Sunday, January 23, 2022

Video footage showed the boxes being delivered to the house and some stacked inside.

Mother Madhu Kumar said, “We have 10 to 12 big, big packages here now,” and Pramod noted, “These are accent chairs in very big packages. I can’t even lift some of them.”

He also said, “We had put the items in an online cart for our review later, to revisit these items and see if we really wanted them or not. My wife thought she would go back and check these out later, to see what she wanted or not.”

Walmart described its app as having everything people need in one place.

Madhu said they needed two to four chairs but “there were so many items in the online shopping cart, and our son went there and clicked ‘order’ for all of them. So he bought 10-12 chairs.”

She noted, “He placed all of the orders, and I didn’t see my email until days later. Soon the packages started arriving.”

Now, the family hopes to be given a refund when they try to return some of the merchandise.

“Initially we were thinking we would return everything,” Pramod told Fox News.

“But now, after this news has made so many people laugh and made them smile — and especially during this bad time of COVID, and all of these other things going on — we are just very happy that this is making people laugh,” he explained.