Michigan Republicans are refusing to stay silent about backing Canadian truckers protesting strict vaccine mandates on the Ambassador Bridge between Canada and Detroit.

Comments from the GOP were the opposite of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s, the Democrat who deemed the “Freedom Convoy” an “illegal blockade,” Fox News reported Saturday.

“Vaccine mandates are going to cripple our supply chain. The Democrats can blame freedom loving truck drivers, but the real blame is on the vaccine requirements at the border,” Rep. Lisa McClain, who represents Michigan’s 10th District, wrote in a social media post Friday:

Vaccine mandates are going to cripple our supply chain. The Democrats can blame freedom loving truck drivers, but the real blame is on the vaccine requirements at the border. — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s administration reportedly urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to employ federal powers to end the truck blockade halting the flow of auto parts on the bridge, Breitbart News reported Thursday. “For the past four days, the Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests have blocked traffic on the main thoroughfare connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, forcing auto plants in both countries to either shut down or slow production due to the delay in parts deliveries.”

In a video posted Friday, Whitmer said, “This is an illegal blockade, and while people have the right to protest, they don’t have a right to illegally block the largest land border crossing in North America.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Freedom Convoy: "This is an illegal blockade, and while people have the right to protest, they don't have a right to illegally block the largest land-border crossing in North America" pic.twitter.com/F29YPzDyHQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 11, 2022

In contrast, former Detroit Police Chief and gubernatorial candidate James Craig voiced support Friday for the Canadian trucker’s protest, which drew ire from state Democrats, according to Breitbart News.

“I stand with the truckers. I support all working people who are standing up for personal freedom. What we are seeing is a tremendous lack of leadership from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Joe Biden and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer,” Craig declared in a statement.

“Instead of focusing on the protestors and demonizing the truckers, these career politicians should be focused on how their irresponsible pandemic response is hurting our economies,” he added.

Canadian Conservative party (CPC) MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre also blasted Trudeau while lending his support to the Freedom Convoy, Breitbart News reported Saturday.

According t0 National Post, Poilievre told journalist Anthony Furey during an interview, “I’m proud of the truckers and I stand with them.”

He added, “They have reached a breaking point after two years of massive government overreach of a prime minister who insults and degrades anyone who disagrees with his heavy-handed approach.”