Poll: Republicans Show 14 Point Advantage with Voters on Handling Inflation

Congressional Republicans showed a 14 point advantage over Democrats on competency to handle inflation in a Morning Consult/Politico survey of registered voters released Wednesday.

Forty-six percent of registered voters said they trust Republicans over the 32 percent who trust the Democrats in Congress to handle the inflation, which is at a 40 year high and is arguably caused by the latter’s massive spending bills. Morning Consult noted that of all the issues asked in the survey, the Republicans scored the highest advantage margin on this issue.

The poll showed that respondents rated Democrats slightly better on the economy, with 36 percent trusting the Democrats. In comparison, Republicans had an 11 point advantage, with 47 percent saying they trusted Republicans more.

When it came to jobs, only 39 percent of the respondents said they trusted the Democrats, giving the Republicans a six-point advantage at 45 percent.

In fact, independent voters, who in recent years have had more of a deciding vote in elections, said they trusted the Republicans over the Democrats on the same issues. These voters trusted the congressional Republicans more than the Democrats on inflation (40 percent to 17 percent), the economy (43 percent to 22 percent), and jobs (41 percent to 27 percent).

Morning Consult noted that Republicans had had an advantage on economic trust since June 2021, when the nationwide voters started to feel the pressure from the increased inflation, which has since grown.

During the House Republican Conference retreat in mid-March, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) shared a video of Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) on social media. McHenry, who leads the Republican conference’s policy task force on economic issues, said that the Democrats want to “spend their way out of this,” while his own party has come up with a plan.

McHenry said: “What we need is sound money principles, fiscal discipline, and stop electing Democrats — that’s how we target inflation.”

Democrats want to spend their way out of inflation. Republicans want to grow our way out. @PatrickMcHenry is leading the @HouseGOP Task Force on Jobs and the Economy. He explains how Democrat policies led us to historic rising prices and what we can do to rein things back in.

The Morning Consult/Politico survey was conducted from March 25 to 27 and queried 2,006 registered voters. There was a margin of error given of plus or minus two percentage points.

