Rig Count Relief! 13 Rigs Added as Oil Hangs Above $110 and Gas Prices Hit Record Highs

Oil producers added a net 13 rigs in the U.S. this week, boosting the U.S. rig count to 576, according to oil services giant Baker Hughes.

Gasoline prices have hit new record highs for 11 days running and the price of West Texas Intermediate futures have not fallen below $100 a barrel since May 10th. The persistent high prices and forecasts for even higher prices this summer have finally stimulated action by oil drillers.

The Permian Basin, which added no new rigs for four straight weeks through May 6, added 8 this week. A total of 12 were added in Texas. Oklahoma and Louisianna added one rig each.

The Biden administration has said it wants more domestic oil production but until very recently it was refusing to auction new leases for federal land. Even as the administration announced the move, however, it made clear that it had contempt for fossil fuel companies and regarded them as dangers to the public good.