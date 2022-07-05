Poll: Majority Say Joe Biden’s Economic Policies Have Hurt Their Family

Fifty-seven percent of Americans affirm that President Joe Biden’s federal government economic policies have hurt their families, according to a Tuesday Monmouth poll.

The poll asked, “Thinking about this most important concern, have the actions of the federal government over the past six months helped, hurt, or had no real impact on this concern?”

Fifty-seven percent said Biden’s federal government has “hurt their family when it comes to their most important concern.” Only 8 percent said Biden’s government “has helped” them, while 34 percent said Biden’s policies have had no impact on their top concerns.

The poll found America’s top three concerns are inflation (30 percent), gas prices (15 percent), and the economy (9 percent). The top concerns outweighed abortion (5 percent) and guns (3 percent).

“In prior polls, between 34% and 47% said government actions have hurt them on their biggest family concern. The current poll marks the first time this sentiment is in the majority,” the poll analysis emphasized.

“The results also indicate little optimism about the future,” the report said about Biden’s America. “Just 23% expect that future government actions over the next few years will help improve their family’s top concern while 45% say Washington will hurt them. One year ago, that response was basically flipped (40% expected to be helped and 34% expected to be hurt).”

The poll also revealed only ten percent of Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction. Eighty-eight percent say it is on the wrong track, marking the worse polling on the issue since 2013.

The poll sampled 978 Americans from June 23 to 27 with a plus or minus 3.1 percentage point margin of error. Respondents self-identified as 31 percent Democrat, 43 percent independent, and only 26 percent Republican.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.