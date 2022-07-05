An overwhelming majority (94 percent) of Americans say the “issue of inflation/prices” is important to them, with 74 percent responding it’s “very important” while 20 percent say it is “somewhat important” to them, according to a recent Economist/YouGov poll.

The survey found also found that 62 percent of registered voters who pulled the trigger for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election said inflation was “very important,” while 32 percent said it is “somewhat important.”

While 82 percent of those aged between 44 and 64 and 83 percent of those over the age of 65 said inflation was “very important,” only 58 percent of those aged between 18 and 29 felt the same way. Sixty-eight percent of those aged between 30-44 said the issue was “very important.”

A large majority of Americans (96 percent) also said they have “felt the impact” of high inflation on their lives, with 59 percent saying they have felt it “a lot” and 37 percent saying they have felt it “a little.”

The American public does not believe inflation will prove transitory. https://t.co/oEAYHy0W4I — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 12, 2021

When asked what the “best indicator” is that the country is in an economic recession, 54 percent of respondents said “[t]he prices of goods and services you buy,” while 20 percent said “[t]he unemployment rate and jobs report.”

The poll asked 1500 U.S. citizens age 18 and over (1359 registered voters) and was conducted between June 25-28. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percent.

Consumer sentiment – an indicator of how optimistic consumers feel towards the economy – in the U.S. has reached record lows, reading at 50.0, according to the University of Michigan consumer sentiments.

“The decline in consumer sentiment is widespread, hitting Republicans and Democrats; wealthy, poor, and middle class; homeowners and renters; from sea to shining sea, Breitbart News’ John Carney said in an analysis of the report.

Furthermore, 79 percent of consumers are expecting “bad times” in the years to come regarding “business conditions.”

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.