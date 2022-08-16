Big Short’s Michael Burry Dumps All His Stocks

Michael Burry, the investor at the center of the “Big Short,” dumped nearly all his stocks, a regulatory filing showed Monday.

Scion Capital Management’s latest 13-F filing showed that Burry’s hedge fund no longer holds shares in any of the 11 companies it disclosed owning at the end of the first quarter. Those included Cigna, Apple, Booking Holdings, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, natural gas producer Ovinitiv, and Nexstar Media Group.

Taken together, the shares were worth $165 million at the end of the first quarter.

The latest filing says that Burry’s hedge fund now holds stock in just one company, the private prison operator Geo Group. News that Burry held Geo Group shares sent the company’s stock up 12 percent on Monday.

Burry has been sending out tweets critical of the recent rally in stocks, warning that past bear market rallies have ended in tears.

Investment managers with over $100 million under their discretion are required to file 13-F’s disclosing stock holdings. They are not required to disclose short positions, however, so the filing would not reveal if Burry was betting against stocks.