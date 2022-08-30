Consumer Confidence Jumps as Inflationary Pressures Build Despite Fed Rate Hikes

Consumer confidence staged a dramatic rebound in August, indicating that households appear to be shaking off the summertime blues that dragged confidence down for three straight months.

The better-than-expected figures released Tuesday will be welcome news to retailers but they may push the Federal Reserve to take a more hawkish stance as the Conference Board’s survey indicates more confidence in the labor market and a recovery in spending plans.

The Conference Board said its Consumer Confidence Index rose to 103.2 in August, up from July’s revised 95.3 reading (revised down from the preliminary 95.7). Economists had forecast 97.4.