California Issues Second Consecutive ‘Energy Emergency Alert’: ‘Be Prepared for Possible Outages’

California authorities warned residents and electricity consumers to “be prepared for possible outages” on Tuesday evening, as the state struggled to meet energy demand during the hottest day of an ongoing heat wave.

#ISO has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2 effective today, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Consumers are strongly urged to cut back on #energy use. Read the news release: https://t.co/FCIvk0s6pN pic.twitter.com/EAPm0smSDf — Flex Alert (@flexalert) September 6, 2022

It was the second consecutive Level 2 “Energy Emergency Alert” issued by the California Independent System Operator (ISO), one step up from the original Level 1 alert that had been issued earlier on Tuesday, and one step below Level 3, which would require rolling blackouts across the state.

When #ISO calls an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 1, real-time analysis shows all resources are in use or committed for use, and #energy deficiencies are expected. pic.twitter.com/xxvwGKzp6o — Flex Alert (@flexalert) September 6, 2022

Tuesday also marked the seventh consecutive “Flex Alert” issued by the California ISO, which originally called on consumers to conserve power from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., then expanded the period to 10:00 p.m.. Among other recommendations, the California ISO urges owners of electric vehicles not to charge them during that time.

Officials expected the state to break the record for energy demand Tuesday, with energy use possibly exceeding 51,000 megawatts.

As solar power becomes unavailable in the evening, the state struggles to meet its own energy needs — especially since it has been closing natural gas and nuclear power plants.

On Monday, the state activated four emergency natural gas plants for the first time, and imported power from the Pacific Northwest.

