Mandela Barnes: ‘Foolish to Assume the Wealth of America Was Earned Justly’

Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes believes it is “foolish” to think the United States’ wealth was “justly earned,” a resurfaced video from 2021 revealed.

“I didn’t even get to the point about Critical Race Theory,” Barnes said in a video released by WKOW ABC over the weekend. “That’s something else too. You know, it would be foolish to assume that the wealth of America was earned justly.”

The 2021 event, held by the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, was advertised as a question and answer session to discuss “issues of racism and systemic racism as they affect rural communities.”

“Things were bad,” Barnes also said during the event about the founding of the nation. “Things were terrible. The founding of this nation? Awful.”

The comments were revealed after Barnes stated he wants to “stymie capitalism” and free enterprise would put the world on a “path to destruction”:

Barnes is campaigning against Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for Senate and is one of the most radical Democrats in the 2022 cycle. Barnes has advocated for allowing felons to retain the right to vote and defunding “over-bloated” police departments. So far only two active police officers have endorsed Barnes.

“Police don’t prevent crimes from happening,” Barnes has falsely stated. “We don’t live in a surveillance state, nor would you want to.”

Although Barnes does not believe police prevent crime, he has “averaged more than 13½ hours of security protection a day — including weekdays, weekends and holidays — at a daily cost to the state of $660 for patrol officers’ wages. That’s more than 10 times the number of hours as his predecessor,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

He also believes in abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), permitting driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants, and giving in-state college tuition to illegal immigrants. He has derided small business owners as “selfish” for wanting to serve customers during the pandemic.

Barnes favors an entirely government-run healthcare system, eliminating the Senate filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, and passing the Green New Deal, which would destroy the American economy to reshape it into a socialist utopia.

“The Green New Deal is the path to get us there, but we have to think so much deeper and so much broader,” Barnes said claimed about the radical agenda.

According to recent polling, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has taken the lead over Barnes by one point.

