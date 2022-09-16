Just two active law enforcement officers have endorsed Wisconsin Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes after he has advocated for defunding police.

Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier (Racine, WI) and Police Captain John Siegel (La Crosse, WI) are the only two active law enforcement officers who have endorsed Barnes. In the state of Wisconsin, 13,400 law enforcement officers are currently on the job.

“Police don’t prevent crimes from happening,” Barnes falsely stated on Real Talk with Henry Sanders. “We don’t live in a surveillance state, nor would you want to.”

Statistics and studies say otherwise. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research study published in 2020, “Each additional police officer abates approximately 0.1 homicides.”

Barnes has also advocated for allowing felons to retain the right to vote and defunding “over-bloated” police departments.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin’s communications director, Chad Doran, slammed Barnes for his out-of-touch policies. “Mandela Barnes wants to defund the police, let criminals walk without bail, cut the prison population in half and let felons vote from behind bars, so it is no surprise he found a total of two current members of law enforcement in the entire state of Wisconsin to support him publicly,” he said.” Crime is out-of-control in Wisconsin and we can’t afford to elect a radical who caters to criminals more than their victims or law enforcement.”

In 2021, there were 57,000 offenses of theft, over 29,000 offenses of assault, over 18,000 offenses of motor vehicle theft, over 13,000 offenses of aggravated assault, over 10,000 offenses of burglary, over 2,300 offenses of rape, and 70 offenses of human trafficking, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reported.

The high crime wave is something about which Barnes seems to be personally worried. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Barnes has “averaged more than 13½ hours of security protection a day — including weekdays, weekends and holidays — at a daily cost to the state of $660 for patrol officers’ wages. That’s more than 10 times the number of hours as his predecessor.”

Barnes believes in abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), permitting driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants, and giving in-state college tuition to illegal immigrants. He favors an entirely government-run healthcare system, eliminating the Senate filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, and passing the Green New Deal. He has also derided small business owners as “selfish” for wanting to serve customers during the pandemic.

According to recent polling, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has taken the lead over Barnes by one point.

Wendell Husebø