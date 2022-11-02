The White House quietly deleted a false post on social media crediting President Joe Biden for higher Social Security checks.

“Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden’s leadership,” the post on social media read.

But that post on Twitter was soon updated with additional context submitted by Twitter users.

“Context is written by people who use Twitter, and appears when rated helpful by others,” the message from Twitter read.

But instead of correcting their claim, the White House deleted it.

Social Security benefits are adjusted annually according to inflation since former President Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1975.

The Cost of Living adjustment for Social Security is based on a subset of the Consumer Price Index, according to the AARP.

The cost-of-living adjustment was announced on October 13, a massive increase of 8.7 percent.

Biden has repeatedly taken credit for Social Security checks going up, even though it is already automatically adjusted for inflation.

“On our watch, for the first time in 10 years, seniors are going to get the biggest increase in their Social Security checks they’ve gotten,” Biden said last week in Pennsylvania. “Their checks are going to go up while their Medicare premiums go down.”