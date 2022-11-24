Ford Recalls 630K Escapes, Broncos Due to Fuel Leaks, Fire Risks

The Ford Motor Company is recalling over 630,000 sport utility vehicles due to a possible cracked fuel injector that may cause fire risks.

The recalled vehicles include the Bronco Sport and the Ford Escape SUVs with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines from the 2020 to 2023 model years. About 519,000 models are impacted in the U.S., and approximately 114,000 models are impacted worldwide.

While the Michigan automaker says it is rare for a fire to occur among the recalled vehicles, the company felt it was necessary to recall after approximately 20 incidents, Reuters reported.

According to Ford, a cracked fuel injector can result in a fuel leak near an ignition source — such as a hot engine or exhaust component — increasing the likelihood of a fire.

“If a pressure drop in the fuel rail is detected, engine power will automatically be reduced to minimize any risk, while also allowing customers to drive to a safe location and stop the vehicle and arrange for service,” the company stated.

Ford says owners do not necessarily have to stop driving the recalled vehicles; however, the models should be brought into a dealership for inspection if there is any suspicion of a problem. The dealership will replace the fuel injector if a problem is detected.

The Michigan automaker says it will also extend its warranties for up to 15 years to cover any fuel injector problems, Fox Business reported.

