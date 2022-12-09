Price Shock: Producer Inflation Accelerates Again

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaks at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Powell signaled policymakers will downshift from their rapid pace of tightening as soon as next month's meeting while stressing that the central bank's inflation fight is far from …
Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images
John Carney

A key measure of prices of goods and services sold by U.S. businesses showed inflation accelerated again in November.

The producer price index rose 0.3 percent in November from October, the Labor Department said Friday. The producer price indexes for September and October were revised up from 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent, indicating inflation was already running hotter than previously thought.

Forecasters had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent, matching the preliminary reported rate in the previous two months.

Over the past 12 months, the producer price index is up 7.4 percent, higher than the 7.2 percent forecast by analysts surveyed by Econoday.

