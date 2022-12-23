The majority of Americans believe the economy is worsening, while only one in four believe it is getting better, per a poll.

Biden’s approval rating in the latest Echelon Insights omnibus survey sits at 43 percent, while just 39 percent of likely voters approve of how he is handling the economy. Conversely, 58 percent of the 1,021 respondents disapprove of Biden’s work on the economy, including 43 percent who “[s]trongly disapprove.”

Economic issues are the most pressing to Americans, according to the survey. The “Cost of living” drew the highest response at 21 percent when voters were asked to identify the top issue to them. It was followed by “Jobs and the economy” at 16 percent. “Political corruption” and “Immigration” rounded out the top four issues.

The majority of poll respondents (55 percent) report that their personal finances are “less secure” now than they were last year, including 28 percent who categorize their finances as “[m]uch less secure” and 27 percent who say they are “[s]omewhat less secure.” Only three percent of participants say their personal finances are “[m]uch more secure,” and thirteen percent state that they are “[s]omewhat more secure.” Another 27 percent reported no change in their personal financial security.

Similarly, 55 percent of likely voter respondents believe the economy is getting worse to varying degrees. A plurality of 29 percent believe it is becoming much worse, and 26 percent think it is “[g]etting a little worse.” Conversely, just four percent say it is “[i]mproving a lot,” and 20 percent believe it’s “[i]mproving a little.”

Moreover, 21 percent of likely voters have no confidence they “will be financially better off one year from now,” and 28 percent are “not that confident.” Just 12 percent are “[v]ery confident” that their financial situation will improve in twelve months, while 32 percent report being “[s]omewhat confident” theirs will.