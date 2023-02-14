With the U.S. inflation accelerating in January, despite the efforts to bring down the price hikes with higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve, many consumer categories are still being hit hard.

Here are some of the worst consumer categories still being hit hard by inflation:

Infants and toddlers apparel: Inflation jumped 3.7 percent in January and is up 5.1 percent year over year.

Housekeeping supplies: Inflation jumped 1.4 percent in January and is up 11.3 percent year over year.

Miscellaneous personal goods: Inflation jumped 3.1 percent in January and is up 10.3 percent year over year.

Motor vehicle repair: Inflation jumped 2.7 percent in January and is up 23.1 percent year over year.

Delivery services: Inflation jumped 2.6 percent in January and is up 14.3 percent year over year.

Photographers and photo processing: Inflation jumped 2.7 percent in January and is up 7.7 percent year over year.

Postage and delivery services: Inflation jumped 1.5 percent in January and is up 6.8 percent year over year.

Tax return preparation and other accounting fees : Inflation jumped 3.5 percent in January and is up 6.2 percent year over year.

Household energy : Inflation jumped 1.8 percent in January and is up 15.8 percent year over year.

Utilities and public transportation: Inflation jumped 1.3 percent in January and is up 9.7 percent year over year.

As noted by Breitbart News’ John Carney on Tuesday, the consumer price index (CPI), which measures what consumers pay for goods and services from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, rose 0.5 percent in January compared with a month earlier. The CPI increased by one-tenth of a point in December after rising twice in November.

However, over the last 12 months, CPI has been up 6.4 percent, down from 6.5 percent in December and 7.1 percent in November.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.