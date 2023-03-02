Productivity Crashes: Worst Decline Since 1974

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: A festival-goer relaxes in a hammock at sunset during Day 1 of the Glastonbury Festival on June 24, 2010 in Glastonbury, England. This year sees the 40th anniversary of the festival which was started by a dairy farmer, Michael Evis in 1970 and has grown …
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
John Carney

The average annual productivity of the American worker fell 1.7 percent from 2021 to 2022, the largest annual decline since 1974, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The Department of Labor said that labor productivity increased just 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter of the year as output rose 3.1 percent and hours worked rose 1.4 percent.

This was 1.3 percent below the preliminary estimate of an increase of 3.0 percent. Economists had forecast a much milder decline to 2.5 percent.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, productivity declined by 1.8 percent.

Unit labor costs—a measure of what employers pay to produce a unit of output—jumped at a 3.2 percent annualized rate in the October through December period, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

 

 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.