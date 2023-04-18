House to Vote on Debt Ceiling Plan Next Week

House Republican leadership said during a conference meeting on Tuesday that the House will vote on a plan to raise the debt ceiling with spending cuts and other reforms next week.

The House Republican Conference met on Tuesday morning to discuss passing a debt ceiling plan to pressure President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats into negotiating a longer-term deal. The House will likely try to pass the bill before Congress’s lower chamber leaves for recess on April 28.

The House Republican plan would include lifting the debt ceiling until May 2024, ten-year spending caps, a clawback of unspent coronavirus aid money, the inclusion of Republicans’ sweeping energy bill, the Lower Energy Costs Act, work requirement, and the REINS Act, which would allow Congress to roll back the regulatory state.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during the conference meeting that House Republicans should pass the debt ceiling bill to increase the GOP’s negotiating ability with Biden, who has refused to discuss any potential reforms or spending cuts as America continues to experience historic levels of inflation.

The Republican speaker said that he is open to adding other measures to the debt ceiling bill; however, he argued that they should not include a repeal of green energy tax credits or defunding the additional 80,00 IRS agents, as that would provide the Senate a legislative vehicle to raise the debt ceiling.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-PA) says Republicans should not be afraid to put more conservative reforms in the bill.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said House Republicans should repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate change spending bill, through the debt ceiling proposal.

Although Republicans have a slim majority in the House, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), the chair of the House Financial Services Committee, said that he is confident that Republicans can obtain the votes to pass the bill.

A poll commissioned by the American Action Network (AAN) found that voters in 87 battleground districts largely agree with House Republicans’ move to raise the debt ceiling with spending reforms.

Fifty percent of voters oppose increasing the debt ceiling without cutting spending, while only 37 percent of these voters want a clean debt ceiling to be passed through Congress.

Fifty-three percent agree with McCarthy’s strategy, while only 39 percent agree with Biden’s.

Fifty-two percent believe McCarthy is negotiating in good faith with Biden, and 51 percent say that Biden will be the one to blame if a compromise is not reached.

During an exclusive interview, Speaker McCarthy explained to Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle how every nation fails when it overextends its debt:

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News , Zenny Phuong / Breitbart News