Recession Still On Hold: Retail Sales Rebounded in April

Retail spending picked up in April as American shoppers proved more resilient than many analysts expected.

Sales at retailers rose 0.4 percent in April, rising on higher demand for online purchases and new cars, data from the Department of Commerce showed Tuesday. Excluding sales at gas stations and auto dealers, two volatile categories, sales rose 0.6 percent.

The decline in sales in March was revised to a minus 0.7 percent from the one percent initially reported.

Economists had expected gas station sales to be higher due to higher gas prices. Overall retail sales were expected to rise 0.7 percent. Excluding gas stations and autos, however, sales were stronger than the expected rise of 0.2 percent.

Sales fell at furniture stores, electronic and appliance stores, and grocery stores. Sales were also down at clothing stores and department stores.

Sales rose at home and garden centers and general merchandise stores. Online sales jumped 1.2 percent and are eight percent higher than a year ago.

Sales at bars and restaurants rose 0.6 percent. Compared with a year ago, sales are up 9.4 percent.