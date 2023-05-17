Strippers form Union in North Hollywood Topless Bar

Strippers at the Star Garden topless bar in North Hollywood, California, have formed a union after more than a year of wrangling with management.

As Breitbart News noted last November, the dancers voted to form a union, but management objected to the use of vote-by-mail, saying that many of the voters no longer worked at the bar.

Breitbart News reported:

Several dancers at the Star Garden dive bar want to form a union within the Actors’ Equity Assn., but the management of the bar alleges that many of the ballots were submitted by people who have never worked at the establishment. … Star Garden originally tried to argue that it was not subject to union elections, because it had less than $500,000 in annual revenue, but the National Labor Relations Board disagreed, arguing that its future revenue projections would exceed that amount. Democrats and “woke” companies have embraced vote-by-mail, but have sometimes balked at applying the same rules to union elections among their own employees. Their arguments echo those of Republican critics of vote-by-mail: namely, that vote-by-mail elections are subject to fraud and intimidation.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law that would ban the use of vote-by-mail in farmworker labor union votes. Newsom, like other Democrats, insists on vote-by-mail in regular elections for public office.

But as the Los Angeles Times reports, the management of the Star Garden decided to drop its objections. The union will now be the first at a strip club since 1996, when San Francisco’s now-defunct Lusty Lady unionized.

