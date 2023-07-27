Growth Explosion: GDP Rose 2.4% Despite Fed Tightening

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, during a Fed Listens event in Washington, D.C., US, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Federal Reserve officials this week gave their clearest signal yet that they're willing to tolerate a recession as the necessary trade-off for regaining control of inflation. Photographer: Al …
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
John Carney

The pace of growth of the U.S. economy picked up in the spring despite the Federal Reserve’s attempt to slow things down.

Gross domestic product rose at a 2.4 percent annualized rate in the April through June period, the government said Thursday. Economists had been expecting a much slower 1.5 percent increase after the year started at  2 percent growth rate.

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose by a mild 2.6 percent, down from a 4.1 percent rise in the first quarter. Economists had forecast an increase of 3.2 percent.

