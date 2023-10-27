Survey: Los Angeles Ranked Second-Most Expensive U.S. City to Live in

Los Angeles has the second highest cost of living in the United States, a new survey revealed.

Filling up eight spaces on the top-ten list of the most expensive American cities to live in are California cities, a U.S. News and World Report found.

Three of the top five cities are located in Southern California alone, with the overall winner being San Diego. After Los Angeles, the third through fifth most expensive cities are Honolulu, Hawaii; Miami, Florida; and Santa Barbara, California.

California’s cities of San Francisco, Salinas, Santa Rosa, Vallejo, and Fairfield also made the top-ten list.

“Metro areas in the rankings are evaluated using data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News’ own internal resources,” the report explanied the survey’s methodology.

The findings were based on the “median gross rent and annual housing costs for mortgage-paying homeowners” of each metropolitan area.

As Breitbart News reported in July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) lost nearly $350 million to out-of-state migration in 2021 as the cost of living soared in the “Golden State.”

In September, Breitbart News columnist John Nolte predicted that California may lose five congressional seats within the next seven years, citing data from Decision Desk HQ.