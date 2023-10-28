Singer Marie Osmond is not in favor of leaving her children a lot of money because she wants them to stand on their own in life.

The star previously said it would only hurt her children to leave them a significant inheritance, Fox News reported Saturday.

During a recent interview with the outlet, Osmond said, “I just think you rob them of finding who they are, and self-worth can’t be bought. That’s my opinion. I believe that, when I leave this life, I want my children to know that they can take care of themselves”:

Marie Osmond doubles down on refusal to leave inheritance to her kids: 'Self-worth can't be bought' https://t.co/fNnqZCrerJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 28, 2023

Social media users shared mixed opinions on the Fox article, one person writing, “I think that’s an important lesson to teach our children.”

“She is the new queen of mean. Wealth should be passed down to your children unless they were very bad children,” someone countered, while another user jokingly said, “Send it to me, Marie!” However, Osmond, who is a mother of eight, did say she has been there for her children when they were in need. “Does that mean I’m not helping them along the way? Of course not. My children are all — they have wonderful jobs that they love. They’re very passionate, and I’m so proud of each and every one of them,” she stated. According to her website, Osmond “has spent over 6 decades entertaining millions around the world through the medium of records, television, Broadway, talk show host, dancer, actor, author, commercial spokesperson, entrepreneur and public speaker.” The celebrity has also spent a lot of time raising money to benefit children’s hospitals. “She reportedly has a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth,” the Fox article said. Breitbart News reported in November 2021 that Shaquille O’Neal firmly believes individuals should put forth the effort to make their own money, a belief that goes for his six children. “My kids are older now. They’re kinda upset with me. Not really upset, but they don’t understand. I tell them all the time. We ain’t rich. I’m rich,” he said: Shaq to his kids: “We ain’t rich, I’m rich.” Teaching them work ethic. 💪 pic.twitter.com/RbCNgkL5BV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 27, 2021

The NBA champion then explained the standards his children must reach, such as earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

If they want him to invest in one of their companies, they must present it properly to him. Once they do, he told them, “I’ll let you know. I’m not giving you nothing.”