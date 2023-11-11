Charlie Kirk: Freeze Legal Migration Until Salaries Rise

“Every American student should be put ahead of a foreign student,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk told an audience of college-age Americans on November 9.

“We have a moral obligation to try to raise the wages and the standard of living of our citizens first — and then we can start talking about increasing legal immigration after that,” he said in response when asked if he would favor a moratorium on legal migration and illegal migration.

Much of that legal migration is quietly conducted via universities, which accept foreign students at full rates in exchange for the little-recognized offer of “Optional Practical Training” (OPT) work permits in the United States.

“If you are an American student, it’s harder than ever for you to do very basic things,” Kirk told the crowd, adding:

We’re sitting on a potential Russian [1917-style] revolution right now because you’re about to have 50 million young people that own nothing. They might be able to pay for rent. Every dollar is going towards their living expenses and they’re not getting married and not having children. That is a political thermonuclear bomb that is about to detonate. You have 50 million people that don’t own property and they’re not getting married and they don’t have kids. So why should we bring in foreign workers while our own students can’t find jobs? We have a moral obligation to try to raise the wages and the standard of living of our citizens first and then we can start talking about increasing legal immigration after that.

Federal migration policy is intended to shift wealth and opportunities from ordinary Americans over to favored groups, including migrants and investors.

Most of the media coverage by corporate-hired journalists is focused on the desires of foreign migrants, not on the blue-collar Americans who lose income and opportunities to poor, compliant, and hard-working illegal migrants.

But there is even less media coverage of damage done by American graduates by the federal government’s hidden efforts to legally migrate foreign white-collar graduates into the jobs, salaries, and careers needed by U.S. graduates.

But Breitbart News has extensively covered the federal government’s expansion of the visa worker programs and the broader economic strategy of Extraction Migration.

In October, for example, Breitbart News was the only mainstream outlet to describe how business groups are using the federal promotion of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) technology as a vehicle to sneak in more legal and cheap white-collar visa workers for a broad range of middle-class jobs.

Those middle-class jobs are sought by millions of college-trained Americans — many of whom are now being sidetracked by their government into low-wage, low-tech, no-promotion, no-marriage jobs. Many American professionals tell Breitbart News that they do not even get interviews because the U.S. jobs are quietly sold or diverted by foreign-born managers to home-country graduates, often with the passive support of top U.S. executives and board members:

The replacement policy is urged in a White House fact sheet outlining the A.I. strategy, “Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence.” The document says:

Use existing [legal] authorities to expand the ability of highly skilled immigrants and nonimmigrants [visa workers] with expertise in critical areas to study, stay, and work in the United States by modernizing and streamlining visa criteria, interviews, and reviews.

Biden is “setting up another wave of indentured servitude workers,” responded Kevin Lynn, the founder of U.S. Tech Workers told Breitbart News. The visa-worker programs “are used to bring in ordinary [mid-skilled foreign] workers to not only displace Americans but allow [CEOs and investors] to control these people during their entire tenure in the country,” Lynn said.

The federal policy has successfully reduced the share of wealth held by middle-class Americans who earn between the 50th and 90th percentiles.

The situation is even worse for Canadian graduates.

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the consumer economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rent and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because the population replacement allows elites and the establishment to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

In many speeches, border chief Alejandro Mayorkas says he is building a mass migration system to deliver workers to wealthy employers and investors and “equity” to poor foreigners. The nation’s border laws are subordinate to an elite opinion about “the values of our country” Mayorkas claims.

Migration — and especially, labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say immigration under President Joe Biden is making life harder for all, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll of 4,415 adults in September. That number is up from 48 percent in July 2023. Fifty-seven percent of independents agree with the “harder” view, while just 17 percent “strongly” disagree.