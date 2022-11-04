Democrats Claim 1.5 Million New Immigrant Voters

Pro-migration advocates are touting their success in converting 1.5 million migrants into potential Democratic voters for the 2022 midterm elections.

“We are happy to report that [the government] naturalized an estimated 1.52 million new citizens in Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 and FY22,” which ended October 1, said an email by the National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA).

“Now that We’ve Naturalized, Let’s Vote!,” said the NPNA statement.

Most of the newly naturalized citizens have been in the United States for at least five years. Most of the new voters likely came during President Barack Obama’s two terms, where he quietly worked with establishment GOP legislators to import more workers, consumers, and renters for U.S. investors and CEOs.

The NPNA’s many subgroups helped the migrants apply for citizenship to the Department of Homeland Security, which is run by pro-migration zealot Alejandro Mayorkas. The help included guidance in filling out forms, legal advice, and money to pay application fees.

The NPNA credited taxpayer-funded, Democrat-run cities, government unions, and business-backed non-profits for the voter drive:

The investments and efforts of cities and counties have been instrumental in helping millions of people naturalize across the country. We are so proud to have SEIU Texas and Mayor Turner of Houston join the naturalize #2MillionBy2022 campaign and share how investments in naturalization aren’t just good for localities, but a key strategy to expand the electorate and strengthen our democracy.

During the 2020 election, about one-in-ten U.S. voters were born outside the United States.

The actual number of new voters for the Democratic Party may be less than 1 million — and their impact may be offset by any turnout increase among native-born Americans.

Many of the new citizen-immigrants may not register to vote, some will register and not vote, and a few will pull the lever for GOP candidates.

But decades of data show that naturalized immigrants are among the most pro-Democratic groups.

That support is cemented by the Democrats’ eagerness to flatter the migrants’ diverse cultures, to wrap migrants in government-provided benefits, and to import their home-country relatives.

“The single biggest threat to Republicans’ long-term viability is demographics,” Axios declared in 2019. “The numbers simply do not lie … there’s not a single demographic megatrend that favors Republicans,” added.

The children and grandchildren of immigrants, however, often turn away from loyalty to the Democratic Party, and instead favor the political candidates who offer rising wages, safer streets, and better schools. The evolution is happening with many Latinos and Asians in 2022, causing much heartburn to Democrats.

New voters can have an outside impact on close races.

For example, in August, the NPNA touted its success in creating 100,000 new voters in Georgia, where the Democratic and GOP Senate candidates are in a neck-and-neck race. Breitbart News reported:

“We’re knocking on doors, we’re having conversations with community members, we are registering people at festivals,” Jerry Gonzalez, the CEO of the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials (GALEO) told 11Alivecom. “So the Latino electorate in Georgia is truly powerful, and it’s also outperforming the national low voter participation rate,” he added.

In October, the NPNA touted its success in recruiting new voters in Washington State, where Tiffany Smiley is trying to unseat Sen. Patty Murray (WA).:

Over 86,000 newly naturalized citizens in the state of Washington could play a deciding factor in the outcome of upcoming midterm elections, according to a new report released today… This bloc of newly naturalized citizens — called New American Voters — is multiracial, multigenerational, geographically diverse, and majority female. Nearly 48% of these voters are from Asia, 22% from the Americas, 17% from Europe, and 12% from the African continent.

Roughly 15,000 new immigrant voters may swing elections in New Mexico, the group suggested on October 18;

Most of the newly naturalized citizens in New Mexico who naturalized from 2016 to 2020 are originally from Mexico, at about 63 percent. Approximately 51 percent of the new American voters are under 45 years old, and around 58 percent are women.

That is good news for New Mexico’s Democratic Governor –Michelle Lujan Grisham — who is trying to fend off a challenge from GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti.

In Pennsylvania, the roughly 85,000 new voters can shift the results in the tight race between J.D. Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH).