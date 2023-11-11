Moody’s Investors Service Lowers U.S. Outlook Rating to Negative amid Polarization, Deficits

Down arrow, cash dollar bills and stock market indicators (money, business, finance, crisis, success, devaluation, inflation)
Stock photo via Getty
Paul Bois

Moody’s Investors Service lowered the United States outlook from stable to negative on Friday, citing polarization and deficit spending.

“Moody’s Investors Service on Friday lowered its ratings outlook on the United States’ government to negative from stable, pointing to rising risks to the nation’s fiscal strength,” CNBC noted. “The ratings agency has affirmed the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of the U.S. at Aaa.”

A sign for Moody’s rating agency is displayed at the company headquarters in New York (EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images).

The agency said that it expects the “US’ fiscal deficits will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability.”

The agency added that political polarization raises concern that future governments will not be able to properly implement a coherent fiscal policy.

“Continued political polarization within US Congress raises the risk that successive governments will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability,” it said.

The U.S. rating will stay at Aaa as long as the nation continues to “retain its exceptional economic strength.”

“Further positive growth surprises over the medium term could at least slow the deterioration in debt affordability,” the agency said.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said that the Biden administration disagrees with the rating shift to a negative.

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo delivers a speech outlining the new action taken by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposing a second round of sanctions on key Hamas-linked officials and financial networks, after the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7, in London on October 27, 2023. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

“While the statement by Moody’s maintains the United States’ Aaa rating, we disagree with the shift to a negative outlook,” Adeyemo said in a statement. “The American economy remains strong, and Treasury securities are the world’s preeminent safe and liquid asset.”

The negative rating comes as the U.S. government faces another possible shutdown.

“Newly minted Speaker Mike Johnson is running smack dab into the same spending problems that plagued his predecessor, raising the prospects of a government shutdown if Congress doesn’t act between now and next Friday and further exposing divisions within the conference,” CNN reported this week.

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 2: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center after a meeting to the House Republican Conference on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center after a meeting with the House Republican Conference on Thursday, November 2, 2023 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images).

“House Republican leaders were forced to abruptly pull two-year-long spending bills from the floor this week amid opposition from both ends of their badly divided GOP conference,” it added. “And Johnson is still grappling with a strategy to keep the government’s lights on without sparking a right-wing rebellion.”

