The demand for local food banks is on the rise as soaring prices impact average Americans under President Joe Biden.

The increasing demand for food banks demonstrates how soaring inflation driven by “Bidenomics” negatively impacts lower income families.

“We are seeing unprecedented demand,” Jackie DeCarlo, chief executive of Manna Food Center, told the Washington Post on Monday. Food bank demand rose dramatically in the last few months:

Manna Food Center provided food to 5,781 families in October, surpassing its monthly high during the pandemic.

provided food to 5,781 families in October, surpassing its monthly high during the pandemic. Food for Others , another local food bank, distributed 30 percent more food in 2023 than in 2022. It serves about 200 to 250 people daily, according to communications coordinator Hannah Brockway.

, another local food bank, distributed 30 percent more food in 2023 than in 2022. It serves about 200 to 250 people daily, according to communications coordinator Hannah Brockway. Capital Area Food Bank distributed 31 percent more food since July 1, president and CEO Radha Muthiah said.

Soaring inflation impacted most Americas for years under Biden:

32 percent of locals did not have enough to eat in 2023, compared to 33 percent in 2022, a report by Capital Area Food Bank found.

Many of those Americans are forced to look for alternative ways to feed their families.

Katherine Charles, a 40-year-old single mother, said Biden’s inflation made it more difficult for her to feed her family. Her young children “are at the age they are eating everything in front of them,” she told the Associated Press.

“My son loves red meat,” Charles added. “We cannot any longer afford it the way we used to. The economy’s not getting better for nobody, especially not for me.” Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research polling shows that about 75 percent of respondents said Biden’s economy is “poor,” while two-thirds said expenses spiked. Just one-quarter said their income rose to cover the extra costs.