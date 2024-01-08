National Association of Realtors President Resigns After Blackmail Threat

The president of the National Association of Realtors said Monday that should is stepping down from her position after receiving a blackmail threat.

Tracy Kasper told the NAR’s leadership “that she recently received a threat to disclose a past personal, non-financial matter unless she compromised her position at NAR,” the group said in a statement Monday. “She refused to do so and instead reported the threat to law enforcement.”

The NAR describes itself as America’s largest trade association. It represents more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

“As a result of the recent threat and given the significance of this moment for myself, my family and the organization, it is again time for me to put the interests of NAR first,” Kasper said in the statement.

“The Leadership Team is deeply concerned about any attempt to undermine its governance and, as a result, is taking steps to protect the integrity of the organization,” the NAR said. “NAR appreciates Ms. Kasper’s service and her years of dedication to the association, and in particular her commitment to advocating for homeownership for all.”

Kasper will be replaced by president-elect Kevin Sears, the group said.