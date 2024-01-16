The overwhelming majority of Americans said on Tuesday they are unlikely to consider buying an electric vehicle (EV). The poll comes as EVs strand drivers at their homes and off the sides of roads amid a winter freeze sweeping the United States.

Rasmussen Reports released the poll, finding that 65 percent of American adults said they are not likely to consider buying an EV when purchasing their next car — including 37 percent who said they are “not at all likely” to buy an EV. Fewer than 3-in-10 Americans said they would consider buying an EV.

In particular, the poll shows how EVs remain a status fixture for the nation’s wealthy.

About 52 percent of those making at least $200,000 said they are likely to purchase an EV as their next car — including 33 percent who said they are very likely to do so.

Meanwhile, more than 7-in-10 working and lower-middle class Americans making $30,000 to $50,000 a year said they are not considering buying an EV, including 46 percent who said they are “not at all likely” to buy an EV.

The poll comes as a winter freeze blasts across the U.S., leaving EV drivers stranded at their homes and on the sides of roads. In the Chicago, Illinois area, for example, EVs have piled up at Tesla charging stations as the cars become immobile because of the temperature.

A Consumer Reports survey conducted late last year found that EVs have almost 80 percent more problems than gas-powered cars using traditional combustion engines.

