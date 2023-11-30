Electric vehicles (EVs) have vastly more problems that arise than gas-powered cars, a new report of American consumers reveals.

The survey from Consumer Reports, which asked owners of about 330,000 vehicles about issues they faced over the last year, found that EVs have almost 80 percent more problems than gas-powered cars using traditional combustion engines.

Most problems consumers face with EVs, the report suggests, are long charging times, a lack of charging stations in general, issues with the lithium-ion battery, outer and interior parts not fitting precisely, and engine failures.

The Associated Press (AP) reports:

Consumer Reports derived its survey data from subscribers who owned EVs from the 2021 through 2023 model years and compared them with other vehicle types. In calculating a vehicle’s average problem rate, the organization assigned extra weight to serious problems such as battery or engine failures. [Emphasis added] EVs from the 2021 and 2022 model years overall had more than twice the problem rates of internal combustion vehicles. The rates were more closely aligned in the 2023 model year: Those EVs had only 21% more problems than gasoline vehicles, Fisher said. [Emphasis added]

Michael Coram, who lives near Buffalo, New York, told the AP he had to turn his all-electric Chevrolet Bolt SUV on and off up to 12 times before he could get the car into drive because of the region’s cold temperatures.

The AP also noted the massive drop in EV sales as of late. In June 2022, for instance, EV sales had jumped 90 percent from the year prior. By June 2023, that growth in EV sales had slowed to 50 percent.

As Breitbart News reported Wednesday, car dealers across the United States are so concerned with EV sales that they are urging President Joe Biden to abandon his EV mandates and carbon emission regulations that would effectively force all-electric cars on consumers.

“The reality, however, is that electric vehicle demand today is not keeping up with the large influx of [EVs] arriving at our dealerships prompted by the current regulations. [EVs] are stacking up on our lots,” the car dealers write:

With each passing day, it becomes more apparent that this attempted electric vehicle mandate is unrealistic based on current and forecasted customer demand. Already, electric vehicles are stacking up on our lots which is our best indicator of customer demand in the marketplace. [Emphasis added]

The lack of enthusiasm for EVs among consumers has similarly set in for the nation’s automakers. As a result, Tesla, General Motors (GM), Mercedes-Benz, and Ford have all started slow-walking their rapid EV production plans.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.