Hundreds of Local Jobs Vanish as New York Offshore Wind Projects Canceled

People hoping to find work assembling offshore wind turbine engines and blades at the Port of Coeymans in New York are out of luck.

State and corporate executives previously said there may have been around 870 high-paying jobs at the site, the Times Union reported Monday.

The work would have involved assembling the engines and blades built by GE Vernova and LM Wind Power. However, the Union report said both of the offshore wind farms wanting to utilize the area for the work scrapped those plans, and the jobs disappeared with that decision.

The outlet continued:

However, executives at the Port of Coeymans say they intend to continue expanding despite the cancellation of the Attentive and Community Offshore wind projects off the coast of Long Island. The cancellations were just the latest of several similar reversals along the East Coast over the last year that illustrate the variables and cost challenges facing the push by both New York and the Biden administration to develop coastal wind as a major energy source. Both the 1,314-megawatt Community Offshore project proposed by RWE, as well as the 1,404-megawatt Attentive project from Rise Power and Light and the French energy giant Total were canceled last week.

Another similar instance happened in January when two energy developers said the construction of a wind energy project was canceled due to issues across President Joe Biden’s America, according to Breitbart News.

“BP and Equinor said they canceled the project, dubbed the Empire Wind 2, that was to be built off the shores of New York,” the outlet stated.

The report noted that the Biden administration touted the project as a positive example of “Bidenomics”:

A press release stated the two companies had reached an agreement with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), to terminate the Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificate (OREC) for Empire Wind 2. “This agreement reflects changed economic circumstances on an industry-wide scale… The decision recognizes commercial conditions driven by inflation, interest rates and supply chain disruptions that prevented Empire Wind 2’s existing OREC agreement from being viable,” Equinor said.

In March, fishermen criticized the Biden administration for planning to erect wind farms near the Gulf of Maine, where they perform their work, according to Fox Business.

New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association COO Dustin Delano told the outlet, “With this offshore wind agenda out there to attempt to fight climate change, it’s almost like environmentalists and different folks are willing to destroy the environment to protect the environment”:

In 2022, the proprietors of several green energy wind farms faced major consequences after pleading guilty to killing nearly 150 eagles over several years in eight states, according to Breitbart News.

“The criminal case was decided against the backdrop of President Joe Biden pushing for more onshore and offshore renewable energy from wind, solar, and other sources, as Breitbart News reported,” the outlet said.