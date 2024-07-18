Ford Motor Company will expand production of its profitable gas-powered Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada, which had been meant to become an all-electric plant producing only Electric Vehicles (EVs).

On Thursday, Ford CEO Jim Farley announced that the automaker would be expanding production of its F-Series Super Duty pickups to the Ontario plant with a $3 billion investment. The pickups are also produced in Kentucky and Ohio.

Investments are also expected to be made at Ford’s Michigan plants.

“Super Duty is a vital tool for businesses and people around the world and, even with our Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant running flat out, we can’t meet the demand,” Farley said in a statement. “This move benefits our customers and supercharges our Ford Pro commercial business.”

The Oakville Assembly Complex was supposed to produce EVs with a $1.3 billion investment. Production of an electric three-row SUV has since been delayed until 2027.

The news comes as Farley recently said making large EV pickup trucks and SUVs are not going to be profitable for Ford or other automakers because they are far too costly.

“These huge, enormous EVs are never going to make money: The battery is $50,000, even with low-nickel, LFP chemistry. They will never be affordable,” Farley said.

