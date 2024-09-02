California Democrats Vote Down ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill Proposed by Republicans

California Democrats voted down a Republican proposal last week to end the state’s tax on tips, casting Vice President Kamala Harris’s commitment to the policy in doubt.

Supporting hospitality & service industry workers means letting them keep what they earn. Exempting tips from state income taxes will help make life more affordable for Californians trying to live life in the most unaffordable state in the US. Yet, Senate Dems voted NO. pic.twitter.com/eAaff6XJSZ — CA Senate Republicans (@CASenReps) August 30, 2024

As Breitbart News noted, former President Donald Trump has championed the idea of ending taxes on gratuities for months. Harris copied the proposal last month, seeking to capitalize on the popularity of the idea.

The Center Square reported:

In a mirror of national politics, California Republicans followed former President Donald Trump’s lead by proposing to end taxes on tips. While Vice President Kamala Harris, who formerly represented California in the U.S. Senate, embraced the measure, California Democrats said no, shooting down the proposed amendment in the California Senate. “Even Trump and Harris both say we should eliminate the ‘tip tax,’” said the California Senate Republican Caucus in a statement.

Trump has said that while Harris is copying his “no tax on tips” idea, only he will actually pass it. Republicans say they are ready to pass it through Congress if he wins the election.

