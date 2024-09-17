Vice President Kamala Harris undermined her own economic policies on Tuesday by admitting that inflation is far too high under the Biden-Harris administration.

Harris faces a conundrum: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

“Is the price of groceries still too high?” Harris rhetorically asked during a gathering at the National Association of Black Journalists.

“Yes,” she replied.

“Do we have more work to do?” she rhetorically asked again. “Yes.”

Prices soared about 20 percent across the board on average since the Biden-Harris administration took power in 2021.

“I do believe that I offer a new generation of leadership for our country that is about, in particular, turning the page on an era,” Harris said, appearing to slam President Joe Biden. “So my plan for the economy includes what I imagine and believe and call an opportunity economy.”

Harris also falsely claimed the Biden-Harris administration inherited the “worst unemployment since the Great Depression,” a claim marked false by PolitiFact.

It is not the first time Harris undermined her record or trashed Biden. Speaking with Brian Taff of Philadelphia’s Action News 6 ABC on Friday, Harris suggested she was a fresh “approach” with “new ideas” for the “current moment.”

“To be very honest with you, my focus is very much in what we need to do over the next ten, twenty years to catch up to the twenty first century,” Harris said. “I’m obviously not Joe Biden, and you know, I offer a new generation of leadership.”