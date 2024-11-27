Thanksgiving dessert is going to cost a little bit extra this year.

Pies of all kinds are a staple after a hearty Thanksgiving meal, but Americans are paying a bit more this time around.

Data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI), not seasonally adjusted, shows that frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts, and turnovers are up nearly 27 percent from October 2020 to October 2024. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took over in January 2021.

And if Americans plan to nibble on some sweet treats throughout the day while the prepare their Thanksgiving feast, they can also expect to pay a bit more.

CPI data, not seasonally adjusted, shows the price of fresh sweet rolls, coffeecakes, and doughnuts up 24 percent from October 2020 to October 2024.

If friends and family are adding more than just pie to the foray — incorporating cakes, cupcakes, and cookies — that will not prove to be more affordable, as those items are up nearly 26 percent since Biden and Harris first took office after President-elect Donald Trump’s first term in January 2021.

The good news for American consumers is this is the last Thanksgiving they have to endure under the Biden-Harris administration, with Trump and his allies heading back to the swamp in January 2025. Economic issues consistently emerged as top issues for voters, and Trump was widely viewed as far better on the economy and inflation than Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz.

Harris wholly refused to take ownership for the dour economic conditions throughout her short-lived presidential campaign, including her role in casting the tie-breaking vote in the Biden-Harris administration’s sweeping $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.