Ford Recalls over 272,000 Vehicles Due to Battery Problem

Ford is recalling more than 272,000 specific vehicles due to a battery problem, the news coming after the company has experienced several other recalls.

The vehicles currently affected are the Ford Bronco Sport SUVs and Maverick trucks, Fox 2 reported Thursday.

“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sports and 2022-2023 Ford Mavericks have batteries that could ‘experience internal weld and/or caston-strap failures,'” the outlet said.

“Ford noted that this recall applies to 12V batteries in the affected internal combustion vehicles, not electric vehicles,” the report continued.

The danger is there is a potential for the battery to cause degradation of the battery while the vehicle is in use. Therefore, the vehicle could stall or fail to restart once it auto-stops, raising the risk of a car wreck.

“The NHTSA said that as of Nov. 20, 2024, Ford was not aware of any crashes connected to this issue,” the Fox 2 article said, noting that owners of these specific vehicles should receive a letter about the recall. They will be able to take their vehicle to a dealership for a battery replacement but would not be charged for the service.

A few weeks ago, Ford recalled 20,484 hybrid crossover SUVs due to a battery concern that could cause a fire, per Breitbart News:

The recall covers 16,480 Escape and 4004 Lincoln Corsair plug-in-hybrid SUVs from model years 2020 to 2024. In documents filed with the NHTSA, the automaker said the problem occurred in manufacturing, and resulting “microdefects and local stresses” could cause the high-voltage battery cell’s separator layer to become damaged, leading to a short circuit and potentially, a fire.

Ford also recently recalled 12,000 of its 2023-2024 F-150 electric trucks because of a suspension issue, UPI reported on January 2.

In April, authorities were investigating “a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from fuel injector cracks that can cause engine fires, saying that the remedy doesn’t fix the leaks,” according to an Associated Press (AP) article published at the time.