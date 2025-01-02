Ford Recalls 20,000+ Escape, Lincoln Corsair SUVs over Battery Concerns

The Ford Motor Co is recalling 20,484 hybrid crossover SUVs over battery concerns that could potentially lead to a fire, documents lodged with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) set out.

In the event of a high voltage battery cell internal short circuit, the customer may also experience battery thermal venting potentially resulting in a vehicle fire, increasing the risk of injury.

In the event of a high voltage battery cell internal short circuit, customers may experience shutdown of the vehicle’s propulsion system. Loss of motive power increases the risk of crash and injury. Steering, braking, and lighting functions are not affected.

In documents filed with the NHTSA, the automaker said the problem occurred in manufacturing, and resulting “microdefects and local stresses” could cause the high-voltage battery cell’s separator layer to become damaged, leading to a short circuit and potentially, a fire. The NHTSA filing explained in detail:

The recall covers 16,480 Escape and 4004 Lincoln Corsair plug-in-hybrid SUVs from model years 2020 to 2024.

A “Stop Safely Now” message will appear on the instrument cluster if the problem occurs, Ford said.

Dealers will perform a battery energy control module software update and replace the high voltage battery pack, as necessary, for free, the auto safety regulator said.

RELATED: Firefighters Use 4,500 Gallons of Water to Extinguish Tesla Fire After Battery Keeps Igniting

The recall documents confirm there have been four total reports of “thermal venting” as a result of the issue, but no accidents or injuries have been reported.

Owners of potentially affected Escape and Corsair SUVs have been urged to check the NHTSA recalls site or contact Ford customer service at 866–436–7332.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed by January 20, 2025.