Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) apparently wants America to mimic Denmark’s financial system in a pivot that would further burden taxpayers.

In a recent social media post, Sanders suggested the United States adopt the Dane’s system wherein steep taxes ensure citizens may enjoy universal healthcare, a college education at no cost, and guaranteed paid leave, Shore News Network reported.

Denmark controls Greenland, and President Donald Trump said in December prior to his inauguration that American ownership of Greenland is an “absolute necessity” for national security and freedom, per Breitbart News.

Sanders appeared to be referring to that issue in his social media post.

He wrote, “Mr. President: Instead of stealing Greenland from Denmark, I have a better idea. In Denmark, everyone is guaranteed health care, college education is free, parents receive 1-year of paid paternity leave & workers don’t make less than $22 an hour.”

“Let’s steal those ideas,” he added:

Social media users shared their thoughts on Sanders’ post, one person writing, “You know, you skipped the part about their sky-high taxes… That’s right, you don’t care about that as long as everything is FREE!”

“Better idea: Bernie Sanders moves to Denmark,” another user replied

According to the Shore News Network article, “Danish citizens face an income tax rate as high as 55.9%, alongside a 25% national sales tax. Critics of Sanders’ position argue that implementing similar policies in the United States would place undue financial strain on American taxpayers.”

In a 2015 report, the Associated Press (AP) questioned whether Denmark was a “fairytale” nation and said “Danes get free or heavily subsidized health care, education and job training and compensation when they’re unemployed, out sick from work or on parental leave. That, however, comes at a cost that not all Americans might be willing to accept: high taxes.”

Sanders has pushed for “progressive taxation” and also said taking over half of someone’s income via taxes is “absolutely” fair for some earners, according to Breitbart News.