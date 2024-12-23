Trump: U.S. Ownership of Greenland ‘Absolute Necessity’ for National Security, Freedom

President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday said American ownership of Greenland, which is currently controlled by Denmark, is an “absolute necessity” for national security and freedom.
Trump said in a post on Truth Social announcing Ken Howery as his ambassador for the Kingdom of Denmark:
I am pleased to announce Ken Howery as my choice for United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark. Ken is a World renowned entrepreneur, investor, and public servant, who served our Nation brilliantly during my First Term as U.S. Ambassador to Sweden, where he led efforts to increase Defense, Security, and Economic Cooperation between our Countries. As a Co-Founder of PayPal and venture capital fund, Founders Fund, Ken turned American Innovation and Tech leadership into Global success stories, and that experience will be invaluable in representing us abroad. For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity. Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States. Thank you Ken, and congratulations! [Emphasis added]
This is not the first time that Trump has said he would like to purchase Greenland; during his first administration, the 45th president said he was looking into the country purchasing Greenland, and he even canceled a state trip to Denmark after Danish officials said that the territory was not for sale.
Trump’s comments follow after he demanded that Panamanian authorities lower fees on ships that transit through the Panama Canal or return ownership to the the United States.
Múte Egede, Greenland’s prime minister, later said in reaction to Trump’s post, “Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”
As Breitbart News reported, Trump wrote in August 2019, “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”
