Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Debanking of Americans

The Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee holds a hearing on the debanking of Americans on Wednesday, February 5.

Donald Trump caused quite a stir in January when, while speaking to the World Economic Forum (WEF), he called out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan for allegedly debanking conservatives.

“I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives, because many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank, and that included a place called Bank of America,” the president said to Moynihan.

Bank of America quickly claimed it did not discriminate against customers based on politics:

Committee Chairman Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) told Breitbart News it was “disgusting” that the Biden administration “weaponized” the financial system to target conservatives.