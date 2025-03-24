Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters alongside Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry on Monday, March 24.

Landry is visiting the White House to be with the president as he is expected to announce a $5 billion dollar investment in the state by Korean auto company Hyundai.

Since returning to the White House, President Trump has secured trillions of dollars of business investment deals into America, including from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Apple, Nvidia, Johnson & Johnson, and General Electric.