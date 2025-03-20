Nvidia Could Invest Hundreds of Billions in America

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday said the chip manufacturing company could invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the United States.

“I think we can easily see ourselves manufacturing several hundred billion of it here in the U.S.,” Huang told the Financial Times. He added the Trump administration could help boost the expansion of the American artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

The Nvidia CEO said Nvidia could manufacture its latest chip systems in America through Taiwanese suppliers such as TSMC and Foxconn, although he noted the company faces increasingly steep competition from Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei.

“TSMC investing in the U.S. provides for a substantial step up in our supply chain resilience,” he explained.

Reuters explained:

Earlier on Wednesday, Huang told analysts at the company’s developer conference in California that orders for 3.6 million Blackwell chips from four major cloud firms underestimated overall demand, as they excluded Meta Platforms smaller cloud providers, and startups.

Trump’s America First policies have sought to boost domestic manufacturing.

TSMC announced in early March that the chip manufacturing company will invest at least $100 billion to build “cutting edge” manufacturing facilities:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s new investment will come on top of their existing commitments and will go into “building five cutting edge fabrication facilities,” Trump said during a White House event, flanked by TSMC chief executive C.C. Wei. He added that much of the funding would be invested in the US state of Arizona, where TSMC — the world’s largest chipmaker — has already invested heavily, and would create “many thousands” of high-paying jobs.

“We are going to produce many chips to support AI progress, and to support smartphones’ progress,” Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said.