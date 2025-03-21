White House: Trump Meeting with UAE Yields 10-year, $1.4 trillion Investment Framework in U.S.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) officials committed to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the U.S. after meeting President Donald Trump, a White House official said on Friday.

The new framework will “substantially increase the UAE’s existing investments in the U.S. economy” in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and American manufacturing, an official told Reuters in confirming the meeting and outcome.

A full rundown of the financial commitments made by the oil-rich Gulf state has already been shared on social media after the Tuesday exchange in the White House:

The Reuters report specified further elements of the breakthrough in trade and foreign relations, stating:

The official said the agreement resulted from a meeting that Trump held on Tuesday with UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed in the Oval Office and a dinner that Vice President JD Vance and several Cabinet members held with the UAE delegation, which included the heads of major UAE sovereign wealth funds and corporations. Under terms of the framework, UAE investment fund ADQ, along with U.S. partner Energy Capital Partners, announced a $25 billion U.S.-focused initiative to invest in energy infrastructure and data centers, the official said.

“The evening demonstrated the long-standing ties and bonds of friendship between our countries. UAE and the U.S. have long been partners in the work to bring peace and security to the Middle East and the World. Discussions also included ways for our countries to increase our partnership for the advancing of our economic and technological futures,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the meeting.