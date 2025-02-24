Trump Tariff Win: Apple to Invest $500 Billion in U.S., Pledges to Create 20,000 Jobs

Apple has announced plans to invest $500 billion in the United States over the next four years and hire 20,000 new workers, as the company seeks relief from President Donald Trump’s tariffs on goods imported from China.

Bloomberg reports that in a move to bolster its domestic presence and potentially avoid hefty tariffs, Apple has committed to investing $500 billion in the United States over the next four years. The tech giant also pledged to create 20,000 new jobs, marking its biggest U.S. investment commitment to date. The announcement comes on the heels of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook in the Oval Office last week. Cook has joined the parade of tech titans attempting to repair their relationship with Donald Trump following his return to power.

As part of the investment plan, Apple will begin producing AI servers at a new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. The company also intends to establish a supplier academy in Michigan and increase spending with its existing U.S. suppliers. The $500 billion investment and job creation targets surpass Apple’s previous commitment made in 2021 to invest $430 billion locally over a five-year period.

President Trump, who has threatened to impose an additional 10 percent tax on items imported from China, where Apple manufactures the majority of its products, implied that the iPhone maker is investing locally to avoid paying tariffs. Cook, however, framed the decision as a demonstration of Apple’s confidence in the future of American innovation.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Cook stated. “We’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

During Trump’s first administration, Cook successfully persuaded the president to spare the iPhone from tariffs by arguing that the tax would benefit competitors like South Korea’s Samsung. Apple also made several announcements about U.S. investments during that time, crediting Trump with Mac Pro manufacturing ramping up in Texas.

As part of the new investment plan, Apple and Foxconn will begin producing servers for the cloud component of Apple Intelligence, called Private Cloud Compute, in Houston later this year. A 250,000-square-foot facility dedicated to this manufacturing is set to open in the city next year. The Private Cloud Compute servers will utilize advanced M-series chips, which are already found in Apple’s Mac computers but will continue to be produced in Taiwan.

Apple also plans to expand its data center capacity in Arizona, Oregon, Iowa, Nevada, and North Carolina, all states where the company already has a presence. The company confirmed that mass production of chips started at a TSMC facility in Arizona last month, with the plant reportedly building chips for some Apple Watches and iPads.

The 20,000 additional jobs will focus on research and development, silicon engineering, and AI. Apple is also opening a manufacturing academy in Detroit to assist smaller companies with manufacturing and is doubling its U.S. manufacturing fund to $10 billion.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.